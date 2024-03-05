Miners launch pilot project for land rehabilitation

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

MINERS for Economic Development has begun its pilot project of rehabilitating areas left as death traps after mining activities have been done, with the Muzvondiwa area in Zvishavane being the first.

The project is being carried out under the Safe Environment Concept which covers land rehabilitation, backfilling, and tree planting and also introduces community gardens, fish farming in the pits and livestock drinkers.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Miners for Economic Development national vice chairman who is also the organisation’s spokesperson, Mr Edmund Kucherera said the country would see a transformed mining landscape.

“We are currently undertaking the pilot project in the Muzvondiwa area of Zvishavane District. Upon the success of this pilot project, we will roll the programme out in other provinces across the country.

“We are making use of all pits that have been created from the mining activities that previously took place. These pits will not need to be backfilled but instead, we will fence them to avoid accidents,” said Mr Kucherera.

The mission of the organisation, he said is to contribute to the growth of the mining industry through encouraging mineral beneficiation and value addition, promoting, developing, and advancing the interests of miners and players in the mining value chain.