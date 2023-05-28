VP Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

Lincoln Towindo, in ABUJA, Nigeria

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived here to join other leaders attending the inauguration of Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu scheduled for Monday.

VP Chiwenga landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport this morning where he was received by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria Maxwell Ranga, embassy staff and Nigerian Government officials.

President-elect Tinubu will be sworn into office at the Eagle Square in central Abuja alongside vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

The inauguration marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and will usher in the West African country’s 16th leader.

Vice President Chiwenga, who is representing President Mnangagwa, will be among other leaders, including Macky Sall of Senegal, George Weah of Liberia and former Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya who are attending the event.

On Thursday, the president-elect was conferred with the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), which is exclusively given to presidents.

President-elect Tinubu (70), candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, won the February 25 presidential election, garnering 37 percent of the vote, beating rivals Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) who polled 29 percent, and Peter Obi (Labour Party) 25 percent.