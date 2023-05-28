Seven die in bus accident

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Seven people died after a cross border bus they were travelling in burst a right front tyre resulting in the driver losing control of the bus along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Highway yesterday evening.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident involing a JustRaw Bus.

“The bus was from Gokwe to Beitbridge and upon reaching the 15 kilometre peg, it bursts its front right tyre and the driver lost control.

Six people died on the spot and another one upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the number of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

“We are still trying to ascertain the number of the injured but they were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. We will furnish you with finer details later,” he said.