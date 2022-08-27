Urban title deeds pilot project to roll out in Epworth

Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa (left) addresses journalists in the company of the ruling party’s director of Information and Publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

IN fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s gift to urbanites, the Government will soon hand over title deeds to Epworth residents as a pilot project which will spread across the country’s urban settlements, Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing the media at the post-365th Politburo meeting yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said the title deeds will be rolled-out in phases.

Yesterday’s Politburo session was a continuation of the same meeting held on Wednesday, which was cut short because President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, had to attend another meeting.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo discussed at length the issuance of title deeds to urban dwellers.

Title deeds are a legal deed or document constituting evidence of a right, especially to ownership of property. In Harare, most urban settlements — both old and new — do not have title deeds.

“We also dealt with issues surrounding the issuing of title deeds to the urban dwellers. They are probably 1,3 million completed houses already which are assets which did not appear in the books of the banks or other commercial elements,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The party, he said, was determined to ensure that the urban gift to urbanites is delivered.

“We will be happy to say that a lot of work has been done in Epworth, which will be used as a pilot project. Title deeds are forever; they are intragenerational. That’s why they are called title deeds,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said most of the physical planning work has been done.

“We have used the Zimbabwean Institute of Satellite agencies and other drawn companies to map out. What is now left out is to collate physical maps with the actual property owners. We need to get it right, proper identity and proper registration. This is why Epworth has been chosen as a pilot project. I am told 6000 have already been done, and it’s only a matter of time before the President go and start issuing out tittle deeds in Epworth.

“It will be a rolling agenda for the President to go all over so that 1,3 million houses are eventually put on the assets books of both commercial banks, state agencies or mortgage companies.

“The people who work so hard will get the bonus of using that title deed to refinance maybe for renovations, build a new house for the better. This is where we are going,” he said.

The party, he said, has directed the Government to deal with the exercise accordingly. The Government shall pay the cost of the exercise.

The President, Cde Mutsvangwa said, is taking the exercise seriously and is personally supervising the whole process.

The Politburo also discussed preparations for the upcoming War Veterans League Conference scheduled for 9-10 September. The conference will run under the theme: Force of the past, Power of the present and Inspiration of the future.

Meanwhile, Cde Patrick Zinyakatira was elected as Harare provincial War Veterans League chairperson.

Cde Mutsvangwa said issues affecting Zimbabweans in the Diaspora will be addressed at Government level. He was referring to the issue of Limpopo provincial health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who attacked a Zimbabwean patient at a hospital recently.