Uhuru showdown venue to house 20 000 fans

With both Dynamos and Highlanders revealing that they will be fielding their full-strength teams, fans will be sure to travel from as far as Bangure, Makumbe, Gwevo, Chapwanya, and Dorowa among other surrounding areas.

Tadious Manyepo in MURAMBINDA

AT LEAST 20 000 people will be able to watch the Independence Cup final between traditional rivals Dynamos and Highlanders at Murambinda B High School Stadium on Thursday.

The giants lock horns in this Manicaland district for the first time in history and people here are already filled with excitement.

The titanic battle will wrap up proceedings of the 44th National Independence celebrations which take part at the same venue.

The stadium is almost complete with experts finishing up terracing on three sides by late yesterday.

While the main commemorations are expected to be attended by more than 70 000 people, the stadium will accommodate 20 000 fans for the big game.

Project manager Ackim Marivara said the stadium has a capacity of more than 20 000 people.

“Football fans should not hesitate to show up for the Independence Cup final between Dynamos and Highlanders. The stadium is big enough and can accommodate more than 20 000 spectators,” said Marivara.

“We are excited to announce that all is now set for both the main Independence Celebrations and the game between these two giants (Dynamos and Highlanders).

“This is a state-of-the-art facility and as you can see the turf is now compact and the lawn is neatly manicured. All is set.”

Murambinda District Development Coordinator Freeman Mavhiza said his area will benefit a lot from hosting the country’s biggest two teams.

“Well, as Murambinda, we are grateful for what the authorities have done to us. We now have a state-of-the-art stadium which will see Dynamos and Highlanders battle it out.

“Just having these two teams clash before our youngsters and aspiring footballers will inspire them to aim for the stars.

“We have mainly Division 2 teams here in Murambinda and they don’t have decent stadiums to host games. But the construction of this stadium at Murambinda B will give them a decent home.

“We are more than ready to host these big teams and for us, it means the world. We are thankful for the recognition we have been given by the authorities.”

By late yesterday, engineers were putting final touches on terraces, and changing rooms while the three boreholes drilled at the school are ensuring constant water supply for watering the turf.