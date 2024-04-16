FAO, Zambezi Watercourse Commission sign MoU

Food and Agriculture Organisation sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa Dr Patrice Talla (right) with Zambezi Watercourse Commission executive secretary Mr Felix Ngamlagost after signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Correspondent

In an effort to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, water management, and food security in the region, emphasising the critical water-energy-food relationship, the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO) and the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that commits them to address the challenges faced in Zimbabwe.

The partnership is to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by contributing to key targets under SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Through joint activities, FAO and ZAMCOM want to jointly mobilise resources for implementing initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture, enhance water-use efficiency, and strengthen climate resilience in the Zambezi Watercourse Region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, FAO sub-regional Co-ordinator for Southern Africa, Mr Patrice Talla Takoukam, said the aim is to advance SDGs while also contributing to a prosperous future for the country.

“At the heart of this partnership lies the recognition of the intricate web of connections between water, energy, and agrifood systems, known as the water-energy-food nexus,” he said.

“By acknowledging and addressing these interdependencies, we aim to advance the sustainable development goals and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region.”

Mr Takoukam said this transformative partnership seeks to foster resilience and sustainable agriculture.

“Through joint efforts, FAO and ZAMCOM will implement initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture, enhance water-use efficiency, and build climate resilience in the Zambezi Watercourse Region,” he said.

“The focus on the water-energy-food nexus underscores the need for integrated approaches to tackle the complex challenges facing communities and ecosystems.”