Olympians get peace of mind

FRIENDS FOREVER… (From left) ZOC special programmes officer Lawrence Kamukapa, Minerva managing director Solomon Mavuka, ZOC chief executive officer Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi and Minerva Group chief executive officer Lydia Tanyanyiwa pose after the signing ceremony in Harare.

Sports Reporter

ATHLETES to represent Zimbabwe at the 2024 Olympic Games are set to travel to Paris, France, with peace of mind after one of the country’s leading insurance brokers, Minerva Group, undertook to provide travel insurance in a deal signed with the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee recently.

The travel insurance provided by Minerva will cover a range of contingencies from emergency medical and related expenses, including repatriation and evacuation, burial, and cremation, to accidental death, accidental permanent disablement, missed connection, loss of luggage, and international journey cancellation.

ZOC chief executive, Chiedza Marlene Gadzirayi, told Zimpapers Sports that the gesture by Minerva will afford the athletes and officials peace of mind ahead of the Paris Games.

“This partnership is a testament to Minerva’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of our athletes, and we are truly honoured to have such a reputable and responsible partner by our side.

“We are reminded of the importance of travel insurance, especially in the context of the Olympic Games. The Olympic Games are a celebration of the human spirit, a showcase of the best of what our athletes have to offer.

“But as we all know, the journey to the Olympic Games is not without its risks and challenges.

“The sponsorship of travel insurance by Minerva is a crucial step in this direction, providing us with the peace of mind that our athletes are protected, no matter what challenges they may face on their journey to the Olympic Games,” said Gadzirayi.

So far, distance runner Isaac Mpofu and rower Stephen Cox are the only two athletes who have qualified for the Paris Games.

ZOC is still hoping for 10 more athletes to make the grade when they take part in qualifying events between now and the end of May.

Minerva Group Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Tanyanyiwa, said athletes needed the cover in transit because of the uncertainties found in travelling.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle for any nation’s pride and as Minerva, we are supportive of what they are trying to do. We are supportive of the CEO and the team.

“One of the most critical things that you have got a touring team is travel. They are travelling away from home and going to a foreign country. If anything happens to them, they need to be covered for all sorts of eventualities that they may not have foreseen.

“So, the cover that we are offering is going to be covering all the qualifying athletes and officials from the moment they leave Zimbabwe to the moment they come back,” said Tanyanyiwa.

Minerva Group has a growing footprint in sports. They previously partnered with other sports codes such as rugby, through their sponsorship of the Zimbabwe women’s rugby team, and chess when they held the Behind the Wall tournament.