Two tonnes of Mbanje impounded at Forbes Border Post

16 Jan, 2020 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Two tonnes of Mbanje impounded at Forbes Border Post

The Herald

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Officers show part of the 92 bags of mbanje weighing 2134kg discovered in a truck coming from Malawi and impounded at Forbes Border Post. The driver of the truck fled after being intercepted.

More to follow….

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting