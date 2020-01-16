Zim shines at Miss Global World preliminaries

Miss Global Zimbabwe Tania Tatenda Aaron

The Herald

Senior Arts Reporter
Miss Global World Zimbabwean representative Tania Tatenda Aaron won the best evening gown accolade at the preliminaries held on Wednesday night ahead of the final of the Miss Global pageant set for Friday in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The 24-year-old beauty beat other 59 contestants as first runner up went to Miss Peru, Hany Portocarrero while on second place was Miss Northern Mariana Islands Kristin Chucci.

The pageant is running under the theme, “Empowering Women, Embracing Cultures, Embodying the Beauty Within” and Miss Global 2018 Sophia Ng of Hong Kong is the current winner.

