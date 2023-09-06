Toddler drowns in construction water pond

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge family has been plunged into mourning after its two-year-old son drowned in a water pond in the new Khwalu 1 Suburb on Monday afternoon.

Most houses in the area are not connected to water and sewer leading to most people resorting to digging water ponds to store water for construction purposes.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the tragic incident occurred at around 1 pm when the deceased was playing at a house which is under construction and is at slab level.

He said on the day in question, the boy’s mother, who was in her room, went out to look for the toddler but could not locate him.

“The deceased’s body was later found floating in the pond by a builder who had gone to fetch water for construction purposes,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“He advised the mother who instructed him to retrieve the body of the now deceased.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead upon admission”.

He encouraged parents to be watchful of children, especially in construction zones where there are many disused ponds.