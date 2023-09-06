Robbers pounce on Glendale farm

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Five armed robbers pounced on Limbeck Farm in Glendale and attacked three pump operators before dismantling a transformer and water pump, stealing its components.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said they have launched a manhunt for the five suspects.

He said on August 28 this year, three pump operators, Mapa Thomas (55), Taraswa Chitsvatsa (63), Dick Moses were on duty around 3 am at Thompson Limbeck and Heyshot farms in Glendale.

Mapa was sleeping inside the guard room whilst the other complainants Chitsvatsa and Moses were sleeping outside the guardroom.

When the accused arrived they assaulted Chitsvatsa and Moses, awakening them.

The pair was ordered to lie on their stomachs whilst the accused assaulted them with iron bars before tying their hands from behind with a rope.

Mapa woke up after hearing the struggle and went towards the guard room to investigate.

He was intercepted at the door by two of the accused persons who also tied his hands with a rope and forced him to lie on his stomach alongside his colleagues.

The pump operators were placed under guard by two of the accused persons who were armed with a rifle and iron bars.

They continued to assault the complainants before stealing their cash and cell phones.

Three of the accused persons proceeded to the transformer where they disconnected the switches and cut the armoured cables that connected the transformer to the water pumps.

Sgt Major Chikasha said the accused removed the casing of the armoured cables and stole the copper cable measuring 10 metres by 185mm armoured cable, 25 metres by 50 mm by 4 core cable, 4 by 185mm by 20mm lugs, 6 by 185mm by 12 mm lugs, 5 by 50 mm clamping fellows they fled from the scene.

Mapa managed to untie himself and immediately after the accused persons’ departure ran to the farm house where he alerted the farm manager.

Emmerson Ndoro rushed to the scene and untied the complainants before ferrying them to Concession Hospital for treatment.

At around 5 am, Ndoro reported the matter at ZRP Glendale, who attended the scene.

“We urge farm management and security companies to adequately train their manpower on security duties so that they remain professional in their duty,” he said.

“Regular supervision and monitoring to ensure that strategic points are fully manned with alert security personnel.”