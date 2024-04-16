Sulu headlines Mashonaland West Independence Day celebrations

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

DENDERA music maestro Sulumani Chimbetu will entertain people at the Mashonaland West Independence Day celebrations slated for Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma on Thursday.

Sulu, as he is affectionately known, is son to the late music legend and provincial hero, Cde Simon Chimbetu, whose remains were interred at Chinhoyi Heroes’ Acre.

The musician is expected to share the stage with rising Sungura musician, Madzibaba Gina (Mr Chinhoyi) and army side, Crocodile Sounds.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Josphat Jaji confirmed the entertainment line-up.

He added that at least 6 500 people are expected to attend the event.

Logistics are in place, with transport to ferry people to and from the province’s seven districts already secured.

Speaking to The Herald, Mr Chinhoyi said he is ready to dish his old and latest offerings.