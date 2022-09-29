Star-studded line up for Chibuku Road to Fame

Arts Reporter

A star-studded line-up is set to give revellers a cheer at this year’s edition of the Chibuku Road To Fame grand finale slated for Glamis Arena in Harare this weekend.

The line-up includes Winky D, Mark Ngwazi and Baba Harare, who are set to headline the after-party when the battle of budding bands in the afternoon is over.

Zimdancehall music sensation Tocky Vibes, ExQ, Godfather Templeman, DJ Mbali and the 2019 Chibuku Road to Show Fame winners, Identity Band, are also part of the bill.

The musicians are expected to add variety at the gala, along with ladies’ men, ExQ “MuSalala”.

DJ Mbali, who is no stranger at such high profile events, is expected shine at the event, while Identity Band, is expected to show fans their win in 2019 was not a fluke.

Unlike previous editions, it appears the event organisers nailed it this time around, with showbiz stalwarts being part of the line-up.

Winky D is a tried and tested performer who has conquered all. The Kambuzuma-bred chanter is also known for investing heavily in live shows and a lot is expected at this event.

Jiti singer Baba Harare, like the proverbial wine, is maturing with age.

Last weekend, he showed his fans he was evolving when he delivered a well-choreographed act at the Sungura Blast gig held at the Harare International Conference Centre, despite poor attendance.

With a massive crowd guaranteed at the free Chibuku Road to Fame Show, Baba Harare will certainly leave fans in awe.

Not to be outdone is Tocky Vibes who is set to represent the Zimdancehall fraternity.

Mark Ngwazi, who is enjoying a purple patch in his youthful career, will be out to showcase his stuff and that he can compete with the best.

In an interview, the Njanja born Ngwazi said he was ready and happy with the opportunities he was getting, especially performing alongside some of local greats.

“I am happy with the overwhelming responses I am getting from fans. Last weekend it was massive and like I always say, I am not for competition, my job is to entertain,” he said.

“If you look closely, the past weeks I have been sharing the stage with the greats. I am maximising these opportunities. Fans can look forward for a great show and I am as always promising surprises.”

Delta Corporation general manager and corporate affairs, Patricia Murambinda, said Chibuku Road to Fame Provincial Finals kicked off on 6 August and they received more participants.

“We are now hosting the finale after completing the provincial finals, with five Provincial Finals held so far. These have been well attended and have brought a lot of excitement to our consumers,” she said.

“This year will be a thrilling finale as we celebrate 60 years of Chibuku. We have several exciting activities lined up, and there will be several well-known performing artistes at the celebrations.”

Murambinda said the entrance is free, with performances set to start at 12pm.

She hinted that the winners of the provincial finals, namely Orchestra Zealous from Bulawayo, Expressions Band representing Manicaland under the Afro-fusion genre, Hi-Five (Mashonaland Central), Matabeleland South’s Thokozani Super Sounds (Tshibilika) and Zimdancehall outfit The Originals from Mashonaland East will battle for the coveted title.