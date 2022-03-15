Songs of Lozikeyi flies Zim flag high in Dubai

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in DUBAI, the UAE

Bulawayo-based group, Songs of Lozikeyi, received a thunderous applause from attendees from all over the world for their performance to mark the Zimbabwe National Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday.

The event was graced by President Mnangagwa, some Government ministers, diplomats and artistes.

Songs of Lozikeyi’s performance lasted only 40 minutes, was enough to elicit interest from the crowd that reacted with ululation, whistling and clapping, while waving the Zimbabwean flag.

The colourful attire worn by Songs of Lozikeyi performers and their well-choreographed act left the crowd glued to the set, while some were left asking questions about the group’s presentation, what inspired it and what it was all about.

The performance comprised music, dance and a fusion of poetry.

Songs of Lozikeyi is a vivid music celebrating the life and historical significance of Queen Lozikeyi of the Ndebele State.

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry was happy with the group’s performance as it was different and original.

“When it comes to local talent, our main goal is to be original and creative,” she said. “The group was astounding. I am excited that everyone was happy, including the distinguished guests and the applause they got from foreigners too means a lot.

“They managed to wave the country’s flag high and we hope to engage more countries in exchange programmes. The expo was an eye opener to the world in terms of art and each country was to display their best footprint.”

Minister Coventry said Expo 2020 Dubai opened opportunities for the local arts sector, as they exchanged notes with artistes from other countries.

“Performing here was one of the greatest things for the arts sector and we hope they bring back the lessons they have learnt and share with others for the betterment of the sector,” she said.

Asked to describe the performance and how he felt about the show, the group’s artistic director Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri said: “Magnificent! Yes, this is what I was expecting.

“They did their best as rehearsed. I was a bit hesitant after we witnessed some of the world performances, but after they did a sterling job at the Angola stage, I was happy and confident that they could pull it through.”

Apart from performances by Songs of Lozikeyi on the Zimbabwe National Day, attendees had their share at the pavillion where there was an exhibit of Zimbabwean culture, heritage, tourism and business opportunities.