CCC legislator Job Sikhala has today lost his fresh bail bid after a Harare magistrate dismissed his application for bond on changed circumstances.

Sikhala had mounted his bid before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

He is charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice after he allegedly posted a video on social media calling for revenge for the killing of Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area in July this year.