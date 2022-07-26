Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied

26 Jul, 2022 - 18:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied Job Sikhala

The Herald

Court Reporter 

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje today denied CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s bail application saying he was not a proper candidate to be released on bond.

In his ruling read on his behalf by magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka, the court noted that Sikhala violated a High Court order that bars him from addressing gatherings or posting videos on social media that are likely to incite the public to cause violence.

Sikhala is charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly incited the public to cause violence at the funeral wake of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting