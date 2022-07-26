President meets Zisco investors

26 Jul, 2022 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
President meets Zisco investors President Mnangagwa greets CHB Investment Group managing director Carl Heinrich Bruhn while SMS Group member of the managing board Michael Rzepczyk looks on in Harare today. Picture: Justin Mutenda

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today met German investors who are set to partner Kuvimba Mining House in the resuscitation of Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company.

The Government has chosen Kuvimba Mining House to lead the revival of the Redcliff-based steel firm which has identified German-based firm, SMS Group, one of the leading international companies in steel manufacturing that are set to provide technical and financial support in a partnership that is expected to breathe new life to Zisco.

Related Stories:

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza led the delegation both from Kuvimba Mining House and German investors and held a meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House this afternoon.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting