President meets Zisco investors

President Mnangagwa greets CHB Investment Group managing director Carl Heinrich Bruhn while SMS Group member of the managing board Michael Rzepczyk looks on in Harare today. Picture: Justin Mutenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today met German investors who are set to partner Kuvimba Mining House in the resuscitation of Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company.

The Government has chosen Kuvimba Mining House to lead the revival of the Redcliff-based steel firm which has identified German-based firm, SMS Group, one of the leading international companies in steel manufacturing that are set to provide technical and financial support in a partnership that is expected to breathe new life to Zisco.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza led the delegation both from Kuvimba Mining House and German investors and held a meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House this afternoon.