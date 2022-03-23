Service land before allocating stands-Nguluvhe

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe has advised the local municipality to prioritise the upgrading of impassable roads and to connect sewer and water reticulation to mostly new suburbs.

He said the scenario where residents are allowed to build and occupy serviced land was unattainable.

The legislator said it was important for the town planners to refocus the management of sewer and water reticulation facilities in line with the town’s transformation into a medium city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Zanu PF campaign roadshow on Tuesday, Cde Nguluvhe said the availability of water would enhance the effective functioning of light and heavy industries.

The area has an estimated population of 70 000, over 15 000 properties, and has been growing rapidly in the last 10 years since it was upgraded into a town (2006) and recently municipality.

In addition, the town requires an average of 18 megalitres of water daily for domestic and economic activities daily.