Passport office now open on Saturday

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

The Civil Registry Department’s passport office in Harare will now be opened on Saturdays to assist people applying for the newly-introduced e-passport in response to the high demand for the document as the department continues to devise strategies to enhance service delivery.

This development comes after the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe also launched and opened the Bulawayo e-passport Bio-enrolment centre for issuance of passports.

The launch and implementation of the e-passport project in Bulawayo resonates with the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) objective to modernise the economy through the use of ICTs and digital technology.

In Harare, the Civil Registry Department said the passport office will be opened between 8am and 3pm for e-passports only and not any other documents.

“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that the Harare Passport Office will now be open on Saturdays to assist all persons applying for the e-passport. The operating hours will be between 0800hours and 1500hours.

“The window has been specifically opened for the convenience of persons applying for the e-passport only and not any other national documents, which will ordinarily be issued during the normal weekday operating times,” said the department in a statement.

The department has since urged the public to take advantage of these new developments.

“As the department continues to devise strategies to enhance service delivery, we anticipate that these extended operating hours will tremendously facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high demand for the e-passport.

“The department, therefore, urges citizens to take advantage of the extended operating hours to apply for their passports.

“The department reaffirms its commitment towards improving service delivery through the issuance of vital registration and travel documents for the benefit of all citizens. The nation will be kept abreast of any specific developments and modalities regarding the rollout of this exercise,” reads part of the statement.