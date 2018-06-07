Senate reassures poll observers

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Senate President Cde Edna Madzongwe has said Government is committed to a free and credible election as seen by the freedom accorded to political parties to carry out their activities without hindrance.

Cde Madzongwe said this after holding a meeting with pre-election observers from the International Republican Institute and the Democratic Institute.

“We are looking forward to free and fair elections.

“All the members of the different political parties are campaigning without any hindrance, which was not the case before and that is why we can repeat the pronouncements by the President that the elections will be free and fair,” she said.

Cde Madzongwe said the measures taken by Government were meant to instil confidence in the electorate and political parties.

“We are trying to instil confidence in people running for office that they can campaign everywhere,” she added.

The Senate President reiterated that President Mnangagwa would accept results of the elections if he loses.

“The President has said that the military will accept the results; he himself has also said he will accept any result and mind you he is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces so Government will accept any outcome of the election,” Cde Madzongwe said.

Deputy President of the Senate Cde Chen Chimutengwende said the demonstration by the MDC Alliance on Tuesday was a sign that the political environment was free, but said critics would always be there despite Government efforts to create an enabling environment.

“Government has done its best, but as you know in any contest complaints will always be there. Government has done its best to build confidence,” he said.

A number of pre-election observer missions are in the country including among them the Commonwealth team and have met with a wide range of organisations and political players.

The European Union yesterday advertised vacancies for various positions as it prepares to set up an EU election observer mission.

Some of the positions advertised for include chief observer, deputy chief observer assistant, political, legal and human rights assistants analysts and media analyst.

The mission will run from this month until the end of June.