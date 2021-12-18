Security taskforce busts pair smuggling firearm

Busted . . . Terrence Tiyengani (23) and Narvick Mhowa (26) who were arrested after smuggling a firearm from South Africa on Thursday evening

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The National Security Task Force has recovered a pistol and an assortment of tools that can be used to commit crime from two men, believed to be armed robbers, it intercepted along the Limpopo River.

Terrence Tiyengani (23) and Narvick Mhowa (26) were arrested on Thursday evening near the Pountain Base, 60km east of Beitbridge Border Post.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the pair was intercepted by an alert security team after crossing illegally from South Africa.

“They were initially arrested for illegal migration and a search of their belongings was conducted, leading to the discovery of one Star Pistol/CZ9MM Parabellam, a magazine with one round, one pepper spray, one black pouch, two pairs of black industrial gloves and one black wool ninja mask,” he said.

“We suspect they could be part or some armed robbers who are conducting crimes between Zimbabwe and South Africa’s border.

“However, the matter is still under investigations and so far, they are being charged for illegal migration and unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said security forces will not relent in their quest to bring sanity along the country’s borders.

He said the police will not take kindly to those people smuggling goods, skipping the border and taking the Covid-19 virus across borders.

Asst Comm Nyathi said deployments had been adequately made to deal with crime along the border and all crime hotspots.

“Let those who are in the habit of smuggling firearms and ammunition through the borders be warned,” he said. “Their days are numbered. We are very concerned with a wave of armed robberies and hence we won’t relent.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said it was critical for people to use the legal channels to travel and import or export goods.

In January this year, the Government deployed the NTF to deal with intrusive leakages along the border with South Africa under operation “No to Cross-border Crimes-Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanuni Yamashango—Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere-Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe”.

Over 70 000 people have been arrested for various offences between January and November this year under the same operation.