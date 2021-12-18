Police in full force for festive season

Kudzaishe Muhamba Herald Reporter

Police are deploying officers over the festive season on highways and in residential areas, industrial sites and town centres to maintain traffic safety and ensure everyone follows Covid-19 regulations to minimise infections.

In an interview yesterday, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged everyone to cooperate with the police and not risk being found on the wrong side of the law.

He warned drivers not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or other substances which could affect motorists, passengers and pedestrians.

“Zimbabweans normally take this opportunity to visit relatives, friends and engage in various social activities but as the country is fighting Covid-19, we encourage citizens to minimise travelling and gatherings,” he said

“It is paramount for all to recognise that road safety is a collective responsibility. Of particular interest is the issue of road traffic accidents which take centre stage during this period. It is sad to note that most road traffic accidents during the festive season are caused by speeding, drunken driving, misjudgement, overtaking errors, failure to observe traffic rules and regulations and mechanical faults.

“Motorists must ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys and avoid using worn tyres especially during this rainy season,” he said

Asst Comm Paul Nyati warned the public to take precautions and avoid crossing flooded rivers during this rain season. During this rainy season rivers and dams are more likely to flood we encourage the citizen not risk their lives and cross flooded areas, he said

He advised the public not to move around with large sums of money or keep such amounts at home or business premises to prevent robberies.