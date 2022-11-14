Sandra Ndebele album fetches US$30k

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube shakes hands with Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire after receiving the auctioned album from musician Sandra Ndebele in Bulawayo last Saturday

Bongani Ndlovu Bulawayo Arts Bureau

The night will be remembered in the history of the arts in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe not only for that it was celebration of a 20-year career, but as well for an album launch that united the arts sector.

Sandra Ndebele launched her 10th album at the ZITF Hall 3 on Saturday night.

It was a culmination of 20 years relevance in the arts sector ever since being introduced to Zimbabwe in 2002, through the song Mama.

The event was the talk of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a must attend as it drew people from far and wide to watch her on a rainy Saturday evening.

However, on Saturday, Sandra Ndebele showed that she still has the pull that many artistes can only dream about as on her Facebook page, where the launch was being streamed, she was watched by thousands.

In the audience, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) Reason “Rizzla” Sibanda were in attendance.

Madam Boss, Mai Titi and Lorraine Guyo travelled from Harare to support Sandra Ndebele. The high powered delegation pledged their support for Sandra Ndebele by purchasing her album for a combined total of over US$30 000 during the night.

The album launch hosts were Babongile Sikhonjwa and Zaza The Zazalicious One and held an auction of the CD to the audience.

At the end of the bidding, Prof Ncube bought the album for US$8 500, setting the tone for the night.

Prof Ncube went on stage and received the album from Sandra.

Deputy Minister Machakaire was next on stage and whipped up the crowd, with the help of DJ Eugy, through singing a rendition of Lovemore Majaivana’s song uMoya Wami.

He then said since he has given Alick Macheso US$10 000 during this years album launch, for Sandra Ndebele he was pledging US$13 000, much to wild cheers from the crowd.

The festivities did not stop there as another round of auction was held and this time, ZIMA boss Rizzla bought the album for US$4 500.

Madam Boss also said she would buy the album for US$1 000 and Lorraine Guyo said she will part with US$100.

Local music promoter Rice also pledged US$1 000 and Young Women for Economical Development said the would but the album for $500, while the organisation’s chairperson Tatenda Mavetera pledged US$1 000.

SME Minister Dr Nyoni at the grand finale of the show pledged four head of cattle to Sandra Ndebele.

Fellow artistes that were there in support include, Jeys Marabini, Novuyo Seagirl and Professor were also in the crowd watching proceedings.

However, this all was done late at night as proceedings started late, after guests and fans started trickling in as early at 5PM.

Others waited patiently for the album launch to start, while others who have attended such events came exactly when the first act, K Mimi was on stage.

The young girl seems to have a fledgling career, while Ladee also brought some interest to the album launch.

The supporting acts gave a great account of themselves and some were mentored by Sandra Ndebele.

The long hours of rehearsals seemed to have paid off as her 20 member dance crew supported Sandra Ndebele well.

Sandra is from a performing arts background when she was under Iyasa, and it was telling through her well choreographed presentation on stage.

But it should be mentioned in some instances it looked too crowded on stage and a bigger one could have sufficed well.

Another thing besides playing back tracks, Sandra Ndebele had backing vocalists for all her songs and a live band for some them.

The 10 track album is a mix Masala, a little bit of everything, Zimdancehall with Kadija, Afro Pop with Platform One, Amapiano with Professor and Mr Brown.

Some of the notable songs such as Indaba Zabantu featuring Mr Brown who performed alongside Sandra Ndebele is a must watch.

Another with Mai Titi Masbambaneni that speaks about unity is has high energy. Sandra Ndebele sings parts in isiNdebele and Mai Titi does so in ChiShona.

Soulful musician XMile is also on the album and performed the track Ama Selfie that could also be a love tune that people will be endeared to.

The song Sarah Bartmaan with Professor, not as hard hitting as Lizwile, perhaps will grow on people with continued listening as it did not get the crowd on its feet as anticipated.

The songs speaks on the plight of females being objectified sexually by society and hence be prone to abuse, something Sandra Ndebele has spoken about.

To make up Sandra and Professor performed the 2017 hit collabo, Lizwile and that got the crowd on its feet dancing and singing along.

This was the first time that the duo performed the track live on stage.

The grand finale was befitting for it to be Platform One as the group is close to Sandra Ndebele’s heart.

The South African group performed at Sandra Ndebele’s wedding some 11 years ago and on Saturday night shared a stage together performing a collaborative track Umuzi.

As this is the festive season, it could be one of the wedding songs couples can dance to during the nuptial celebrations.

The message is clear on the album as it takes one on a journey from the beginning of Sandra Ndebele’s career until today.

The message on Umuzi talks about the chores that married couples are supposed to do.

Something that should not be forgotten is Sandra Ndebele’s outfits on stage. She had a trendy black number for her Amapiano tracks and went traditional on Umuzi.

As DJ Liz and Crazy Dee the show ended at around 12AM on Sunday and weary souls went home while others went to various nightspots.