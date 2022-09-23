SA mob burns three Zimbabwean men in Limpopo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Three Zimbabwean men were on Saturday burnt to death by a mob in Mashamba area under the Makhado policing area in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.

It is reported that the men who had bought a stolen panel were accused of orchestrating the theft of the solar panels and related accessories in Chavani village.

Makhado police spokesperson Sergeant Tshifhiwa Irene Radzilani said the police were now investigating three cases of murder.

She said they were yet to make any arrests and appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

“We are investigating three cases of murder, where three African males, reported to be Zimbabweans were burnt beyond recognition by a mob, which claimed to have caught them red handed stealing cables and solar panels at Mashamba area,” said Sgt Radzilani.

“The community went with them around the Chavani village so that they can allegedly point out one of their accomplices. But however, they could not find him and the trio was burnt by members of the community.

“As the police we would also want to dismiss the allegations that Zimbabweans around that area have been chased to the bushes. We don’t have such a report”.

She also warned members of the community against taking the law into their own hands.

The incident comes a few months following the burning of another Zimbabwean man by a mob who accused him of being an illegal migrant.