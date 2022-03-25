Ruling party confident of victory

Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa addresses a press conference flanked by National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha (second from right), acting deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau (right) and director of information and publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF is confident of snatching a number of seats from opposition political parties tomorrow when the country goes for by-elections in 28 constituencies and 122 wards.

The by-elections are being held mainly in areas where the opposition has been in control but the ruling party, buoyed by policies that have found resonance with the population in both urban and rural areas, is upbeat with its prospects tomorrow.

Speaking at a post-Politburo media briefing last night, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the revolutionary party will fish from the opposition pond, a party that has since 2000 let the urban populace down.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo deliberated on a number of issues relating to tomorrow’s by-elections, the campaigns and preparations for the 7th Youth and Women’s League conferences, and next year’s harmonised elections.

The party, Cde Mutsvangwa said, takes elections seriously.

“Most of the seats being contested for this Saturday were in the hands of the opposition, so we are fishing in the pond of the opposition. We take elections seriously and we are preoccupied with winning the minds of the electorate, we don’t take the electorate for a joke.

“The by-elections results will cement the force behind the party that come 2023, the party will be a tsunami. We are in 2023 elections mood, and we will bury the opposition,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa also said members of the former First family are still Zanu PF to the core.

“Mr Robert Junior Mugabe appeared at the St Mary’s rally in Chitungwiza to show his support for the revolutionary party Zanu PF.

“Mrs Bona Mugabe- Chikore and her husband Simba Chikore are in constant touch with President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa was flanked by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Zanu PF acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau, and the party’s director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Bimha said the campaigns went on peacefully and according to plan.

“Our campaign was not just for by-elections, we started our campaign for 2023. We are continuing with our campaigns for 2023. Party wings played an important role in the mobilisation of party supporters,” he said.

Cde Chirau weighed in saying the roadmap to the Youth League’s 7th elective conference to be held in the first week of May has been approved by the Politburo.

“We are glad to announce that the roadmap to the Youth League’s 7th elective conference to be held in the first week of May has been approved by the Politburo,” he said.

The theme of the conference has been approved, with youth organisations from sister liberation countries expected to attend the conference.

The delegates who are going to participate are those who are in the youth structures at the district level and those at the provincial level.

The dates for the conference will be communicated through the party communication channels.

After the elective youth conference in May it will be followed by the Women’s League conference in June.

The Politburo also exonerated Zanu PF director for Administration Cde Dickson Dzora, who is now expected to resume his duties anytime.