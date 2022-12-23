Residents excited as e-passport office opens

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Marondera residents have commended the Government for opening an e-passport office in the farming town, a development which has seen an improvement in service delivery.

The opening of the e-passport office last Monday, is in line with the Government’s efforts of bringing most critical services closer to the people.

It is also in tandem with President Mnangagwa’s efforts of ensuring that Zimbabwe experiences development that leaves no one and no place behind.

The Marondera e-passport office is located at the Government offices and residents are already enjoying the services.

Provincial Registrar for Mashonaland East Dr Shadreck Macheka said the process was fast and the people are being served well.

He added that soon after opening doors to the public, the response has been overwhelming.

“Marondera is now the second bio-enrolment centre in Mashonaland East Province, the first being Murewa District passport office which was opened by President Mnangagwa in June 2022,” said Dr Macheka.

“So we now have two bio-enrolment centres for e-passports in this province. We briefly closed this year for renovations and these included upgrading of structures and now, our offices are more spacious.

“We erected waiting spaces for clients and we have labels everywhere to guide our clients on vital information especially requirements on applying for their passports.”

Dr Machiri said it has become easy for the people of Marondera and surrounding areas to get passports. Even the Murehwa offices are equally overwhelmed by people wanting passports and other crucial identification documents.

“Here in Marondera, we have just opened and we anticipate that as information is spread out, a lot of people will come.

“We are serving a good number of people and we are happy about that.”

Ms Faith Marimandi from Goromonzi said: “The service is impressive and the staff here is fast and efficient.

“This is wonderful and we are happy as people. Government has done a commendable job to bring in e-passport services to Marondera and bringing this service closer to us.”

Ms Fadzai Tsiga from Marondera said the ambience at the offices has dramatically changed following the renovations, while the issuance of e-passports has speeded up the process. “Actually, the service is now fast; we used to see long queues here with some people failing to be served even in two days.

“But today I came and despite there being many people in front of me, I have been served already. I am impressed by this service brought to us by the President.”

Mr Schalk De Waal Viljoen, also from Marondera, said he was impressed by the whole process.

“I did all the processes in no time, and it has been good. This time the process is more electronic and professional.

“The facility here is state-of-the-art and the staff is excellent. I am happy with the process and the service is professional.”

President Mnangagwa has declared that his Government will strive to ensure people don’t walk for long distance.

Before decentralisation of passports, many people would flock to major cities to get the passports, and would face challenges with accommodation if they failed to be served on the day.