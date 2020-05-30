Relief scheme to benefit 1m

Herald Reporter

At least one million people will be benefiting front the Government’s relief scheme to help those who lost income during the lockdown.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima told the National Assembly this week that his ministry had paid out $180 to at least 100 000 people last week, with another 100 000 expected to receive the same amount this week.

The relief grants are set to rise to $300 a person next month as Treasury had provided additional funding.

Minister Mavima was responding to inquiries from legislators during the question and answer session.

“We are targeting one million people. We now have 200 000 registered. Last week, we deposited money to about 100 000 people. This week we will be depositing money to an additional 100 000 persons. We have deposited $180 per person and next month we will be making payments of $300,” said Minister Mavima.

“We have paid an amount of $180 for the first month, which is this month. Next month we will be depositing $300 person. We already have the money as a ministry.”

Manicaland Proportionate Representative, Ms Joyce Makonya (MDC-Alliance) had asked what Government was doing to help those people whose income had been affected by the lockdown ordered to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

She also asked why Government was paying $180 a month, which she said was a paltry figure given present day prices.

“The reason why we paid out $180 is because that is the money we have been paying all other vulnerable people. With effect from next month (June) the money will be pegged at $300,” said Minister Mavima.