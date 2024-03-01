PWDs in Manicaland gain ICT skills

Part of the people with hearing impairment receiving digital skills at a training workshop in Mutare

Ivan Zhakata in Mutare

Over 30 individuals with hearing impairments in Manicaland Province have taken a significant step towards digital inclusion, having successfully completed a week-long Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills training program.

Organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and funded by their Universal Services Fund (USF), the initiative aims to empower participants with essential digital skills, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s vision of establishing a digital economy by 2030.

The training, held in Mutare, equipped participants with the ability to use various software applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, Edge, and PowerPoint.

Additionally, they gained valuable knowledge on creating and utilising email accounts and navigating social media platforms.

“These trainings are designed to ensure no one is left behind in acquiring ICT skills,” said Mr Tichafa Mujuru, POTRAZ’s deputy director for USF and Postal Services, during the certificate distribution ceremony following the program’s completion.

This initiative serves as a testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and benefit from the potential of technology.