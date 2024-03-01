  • Today Fri, 01 Mar 2024

Makonde Agritex supervisor arrested over farming inputs

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday, arrested an Agritex officer for Makonde District, on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Ennie Murungu, who is an Agritex Supervisor for Wards 3, 5 and 7 in Makonde, is accused of fraudulently recommending the issuance of farming inputs under the ARDA Joint Venture Programme contract farming to one Nodwell Manuel who is not a farmer.

ARDA was prejudiced 20 tonnes of Compound D fertiliser and herbicides after Manuel received the farming inputs and sold them at the black market.

Murungu appeared at the Chinhoyi Provincial Court on 28 February 2024 and was remanded to 19 March, on $US100 bail.

