Man claims an angel ordered him to strangle his son to death

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat manager for social statistics Mr Tinashe Mwadiwa yesterday said the national crime rate was 1 459,9 per 100 000 people, an increase from 1 201,8 per 100 000.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

In a rather stranger-than-fiction sad incident, a 33-year-old man from Tengwe, Hurungwe district killed his son by strangling him on Sunday, alleging he had been directed to do so by an Angel.

Police in Tengwe have since arrested Kevison Murengwa in connection with the murder case.

Writing on its X handle, Zimbabwe Republic Police said the incident occurred at Madzimoyo Farm.

“The suspect confessed to the police that he strangled his son to death after allegedly being ordered by an angel to do so,” said the ZRP.

Murengwa was taken to the farm yesterday morning for indications where he showed the police how he committed the crime.