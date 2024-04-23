Man claims an angel ordered him to strangle his son to death
Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
In a rather stranger-than-fiction sad incident, a 33-year-old man from Tengwe, Hurungwe district killed his son by strangling him on Sunday, alleging he had been directed to do so by an Angel.
Police in Tengwe have since arrested Kevison Murengwa in connection with the murder case.
Writing on its X handle, Zimbabwe Republic Police said the incident occurred at Madzimoyo Farm.
“The suspect confessed to the police that he strangled his son to death after allegedly being ordered by an angel to do so,” said the ZRP.
Murengwa was taken to the farm yesterday morning for indications where he showed the police how he committed the crime.
