Rank marshal up for extortion

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Another rank marshal in the alleged syndicate that extorted US$4 940 from a kombi operator through illegal entry charges to Market Square terminus in Harare has appeared in court.

Cuthbert Chamwakaona (39), also known as Dombo, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya charged with extortion.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleged that from September 2022 to this month, Jephat Motsi was operating from Market Square plying Budiriro 4 and 5 routes and driving commuter omnibus number 285 under the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators (GHACO).

Chamwakaona, acting in connivance with someone identified as Maricho, who is still at large, and Nelson Makonese, who appeared in court last Friday on a similar charge and was granted US$100 bail, claimed to be owners of the bus rank.