President salutes Africa solidarity

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has saluted SADC, the African Union and the progressive world for standing with Zimbabwe in the clarion call for the unconditional removal of illegal economic sanctions.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe, SADC nations and Africa at large, joined hands in calling for the removal of sanctions that were imposed by the US as punishment for the land reform programme.

While addressing the 366th Session of the Politburo this morning President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, said Zimbabwe will always cherish the solidarity.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, the Party Zanu PF, and indeed on my own behalf, I want to convey my sincere gratitude to SADC, the African Union and all progressive forces for their support and solidarity in the call for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

“In spite of the deleterious impact of sanctions, the Zanu PF Government is moving ahead in delivering the promises we made to leap frog the development of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. The party is vibrant and alive. We are a train that cannot be stopped,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Politburo session marks the beginning of the 7th Zanu PF People’s Congress.