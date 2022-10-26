More foreign delegates jet in for Zanu PF congress

Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwayiwawo Polepole (center) welcomes delegates from Malawi who have come to attend the 7th ZANU PF congress in Harare

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Delegates from Botswana and Malawi have arrived for the 7th Zanu PF congress which began today and will be officially opened on Friday.

The delegates were received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Zanu PF External Affairs members and their country ambassadors.

They were ferried to a local hotel where they will be staying.

Botswana delegates were represented by the Botswana Democratic Party’s deputy secretary-general Dr Lemogang Kwape, National Women’s Wing general secretary Ms Neo Maruapula and member of the Central Committee Mr Ngaka Ngaka.

Other delegates from Rwanda and Palestine are expected to arrive for the congress which will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa on Friday.

All Politburo members arrived today while Central Committee members arrived today for the 118th meeting of the party’s highest decision making organ.

Other congress delegates are expected to arrive tomorrow ahead of the indaba.