Workers’ efforts hailed

President Mnangagwa delivers his keynote address on the International Workers’ Day at State House in Harare on Tuesday ahead of the May Day commemorations yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has hailed the country’s workforce for its immeasurable contributions to economic development, describing its hard work as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s progress.

This comes as the country’s biggest labour union, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), yesterday acknowledged that President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” mantra was people-oriented and resonated with the inclusive Zimbabwe everyone wanted.

Writing on his official X handle on International Workers’ Day yesterday, the President saluted the country’s working class for its sheer determination, hard work, resilience and dedication towards Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

The world yesterday commemorated May Day in celebration of workers’ contributions globally.

“I salute the resilience, dedication and hard work of every worker in Zimbabwe. Your contributions are the backbone of our nation’s progress,” he said.

In his message at State House on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was witnessing unprecedented growth across all sectors due to the workforce’s persistence and resolve.

As such, the Second Republic was committed to ushering a conducive environment for the country’s workers.

“We take great pride in our commitment to fostering a thriving and equitable work environment, as evidenced by our recent signing of the decent work country programme with development partners.

“It is through your dedication and perseverance that we are witnessing unprecedented economic growth and development in our country. Tinokutendai. Siyabonga. We thank you.

“Let me reaffirm the Second Republic’s dedication to the well-being and prosperity of all the workers of Zimbabwe.

“Together, in unity, let us continue to strive for a future where every worker is afforded the dignity of decent work, as we continue to build our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said his administration would continue to ensure higher standards of living for civil servants as they had a key role to play in the country’s development.

“As we continue to build our country, guided by our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ we celebrate the milestones we are realising under the Second Republic.

“We pay tribute to workers in the public sector and recognise the pivotal role they play in ensuring essential service delivery and fostering an environment conducive for national development.

“Hence, my administration is dedicated to improving the welfare of its workers in tandem with economic sustainability. To cushion the workers, Government will continue to provide non-monetary incentives that include duty-free importation of vehicles and subsidised transport for civil servants through the provision of buses to and from work,” he said.

Furthermore, the President acknowledged the diaspora community for their contributions in the country’s economic development. Their contributions were not going unnoticed.

“Meanwhile, I want to recognise and commend our Zimbabwean diaspora, who are working in various jurisdictions across the world. We celebrate you and recognise the contribution you are making to our country’s economy and your families here back home,” he said.

Under the Second Republic, the welfare of workers has continued to be a top priority.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions held its main commemoration at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare, with the labour body’s president, Ms Florence Taruvinga, calling on employers to pay wages that were above the poverty datum line.

She urged employers, particularly foreign investors, to ensure better working conditions and to comply with the country’s labour laws.

“The mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, is indeed resonating to the inclusive Zimbabwe that we all want. As workers, we have our demands which we feel, if met, would alleviate the plight of workers.”

The diplomatic community also held a function to join Zimbabweans in celebrating the International Workers’ Day which recognises the historic struggles and gains made by workers and labour movements in many countries.

The Cuban Embassy in Harare yesterday invited its nationals and Zimbabwean friends to celebrate the International Workers’ Day.

Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Yenielys Regueiferos Linares said she was honoured to be celebrating the day in Zimbabwe.

“It is a great honour to celebrate May Day, which is the International Workers Day, in this sister land of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“We have common struggles. Both countries are submitted to unilateral sanctions

and it is extremely important for us not to let history aside. The history of our heroes, those who gave their lives for us to get independence.

“We are celebrating May Day after establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries for the past 44 years. We have participated in several activities, like the burial of the three national heroes on Monday at the Heroes Acre, because for us our history is extremely important.”

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri, said the day called for unity of workers across the world.

“Today turned out to be a solidarity day for all the oppressed people in the world and Palestine as the people who suffered from the last occupation in the 21st century,” he said.

“The International Workers Day in Palestine is a target to the Israeli occupation and we have more than 18 000 workers who were killed by Israeli forces in the ongoing genocide.

Today we show our solidarity with the Cuban people who are suffering from sanctions and also our solidarity with our friends, brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe who are also suffering from the illegal sanctions.

“The Zimbabwean workers are victims of these illegal sanctions and today we want to give them solidarity. Our message to all the oppressed people and the workers in the world is we salute you.”