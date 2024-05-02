ZimPraise’s ‘The Love Project’ Season 16 unveiling date set

Arts Reporter

The stage is set for the launch of the award-winning interdenominational choir, ZimPraise Legacy’s Season 16, dubbed “The Love Project”, this Saturday night.

Themed “Under the Stars”, the live album launch will be held at Harare Gardens and will see a star-studded line-up of artistes sharing the stage with the choir.

The line-up includes Pastor G, Everton Mlalazi, Kuda Mutsvene, Dorcas Moyo, Jonah Chivasa, Benjamin Rupapa and The Unveiled.

In February they had a listener’s session with some of their fans including business personalities and celebrities, who had a chance to sample the album before its launch, before the choir then went back and perfected the album.

“ZimPraise Season 16”, which is part of the 21 albums, will see the choir sampling the songs live on stage, including some of their collaborations.

In an interview, the choir’s founder member, Joseph Madziyire, said this is a busy season for them.

“We recorded the album in Nyanga and Vumba and I am happy all went well. Now we are launching the album and expect some fireworks,” he said.

Madziyire said they titled the album “The Love Project – Season 16” because it was first pre-launched in the month of love, Jand the songs are dedicated to the love of Jesus.

He clarified that it is not the 16th album but Season 16.

“Well, we have 21 albums, including ‘Hymnal Night’. Some of the songs to listen to on Season 16, include ‘Dai Mapindira’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Musanditendera’, ‘Ufanelwe’, ‘Murudo’ and ‘Mukuru Wevakuru’ among others.

“We are going to play them at Harare Gardens and we will also share some of the videos with the fans.

“I am happy with how corporates have jumped on board, supporting and endorsing Season 16. It would be myopic not to thank Nyaradzo (Phillip Mataranyika) and my business brothers and sisters,” he said.

Madziyire said some of the songs on Season 16 have shown that the album has strong influence from Afro-fusion, sungura and contemporary music. Along with the six-track list, Madziyire released the credits for the artistes, composers, co-producers and song-writers with whom he collaborated.

They include the likes of Everton Mlalazi, Tino Dambaneuga, Shammah Phiri, Spirit Fingers and Emmanuel Chiwangwa.

Interesting to note is that the addition of iconic groups like ZCC Mbungo may show that it will also be a vibe and dance “Season” compared to others.