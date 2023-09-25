President returns home from UN General Assembly

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa returned home this morning after attending the 78th Ordinary Session of United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

He was welcomed by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, ministers and senior Government officials.

In his address to the assembly President Mnangagwa called for equitable global economic development and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through multilateralism and do away with individualistic self-interest.

The assembly ran under the theme “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

The President also shared with the assembly the rapid economic development that Zimbabwe has registered under the Second Republic, notwithstanding having had to contend with crippling illegal economic sanctioned the West, Zimbabwe has managed to forge ahead with its economic development agenda with the Second Republic championing the spirit of “masters of our own destiny” in the populace.

He also highlighted that Zimbabwe had, just recently, managed to conduct free, fair credible elections in peace and harmony among contestants.

On the sidelines of the UNGA President Mnangagwa also held several bilateral engagements with counterparts and some companies willing to invest in Zimbabwe called on him.