Chipinge man arrested for killing suspected housebreaker

Crime Reporter

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Chipinge on allegations of fatally assaulting a suspected housebreaker who had attempted to steal from his homestead early yesterday morning.

The victim, Shumbeni Muyambo (39) is alleged to have gained entry into the house through an open window before he was caught at around 1am.

Police have since arrested Wilton Mlambo in connection with the murder case.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chisumbanje have arrested Wilton Mlambo aged 41 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Guyo Village, Musikavanhu in Chipinge on September 24, 2023 at about 1am.

“The victim, Shumbeni Muyambo aged 39 died after the suspect tied him to a tree with an electric cable before hitting him with a sjambok. The victim had unlawfully gained entry into the suspect’s house through an open window,” he said.

In Nkayi, police have also arrested Mthandazo Ndlovu (47) in connection with a case of murder in which Happy Ncube (29) died after being stabbed on the chest with a knife on Saturday at Mveliswa Village, Zinyangeni area in Nkalakatha.

The victim had attacked the suspect’s cousin before stealing two satchels.Police in Lupane are still appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Clever Ngwenya (35) who is wanted for killing his parents, Mildress Ngwenya (71) and Simon Ngwenya (73) for an unknown reason while attending a family gathering at Gwalubha Village in Mabhikwa on September 21.

The suspect stabbed his mother, Mildress Ngwenya with a knife on the throat before stabbing his father, Simon Ngwenya on the throat with the same knife.

The suspect chased his two brothers with the intention of stabbing them with the knife, but was outpaced.