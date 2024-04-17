President Mnangagwa launches Legacy Plantations

Blessings Chidakwa in MURAMBINDA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived for the Children’s Party in Murambinda where he first presided over the launch of Legacy Plantations at Murambinda A Primary School.

Forty-four trees have been planted at the Legacy Orchard at the primary school to symbolise Zimbabwe’s 44 years of Independence.

The Legacy Plantations program will result in the planting of 44 000 indigenous and fruit trees across Buhera District.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and other top Government officials.

The Children’s Party which will see 3 050 child delegates attending is running under the theme ‘Zim @44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030.’

The party precedes the 44th Independence Celebrations set to be held in at Murambinda B High School tomorrow.

This year’s theme is ‘Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030’.

A bout 70 000 people from across the country are expected to converge at the High School.

The commemorations are being held in Manicaland Province in line with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.