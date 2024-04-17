MP rescues clinic from closure . . . villagers spearhead school construction

Cde Njanji handing over some of the plumbing equipment to Ward 5 councillor Cde Edmore Mandaza

Daniel Chigunwe recently in Chiweshe

Villagers from Shopo, Chiweshe heaved a huge sigh of relief this week after Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central, Cde Maxmore Njanji secured all plumbing material that is required for their clinic’s borehole.

The clinic was depending on supplies from good Samaritans who used to ferry buckets with ox-drawn carts.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) drilled the borehole sometime in 2018, but lack of plumbing material was hindering the completion of the project.

“I came here and noted the challenges affecting this clinic. I understand the clinic was facing closure due to the unavailability of water. ln response to this critical issue, I had to secure all the plumbing material that was missing for the borehole to start working,” said Cde Njanji as he handed over the material to the clinic development committee.

The health centre serves villagers from Shopo, Chakezha, Janhi and Shangwa, as well as farmers in Harvey and Kawoko resettlements.

Zanu PF Councillor for Ward 5, Cde Edmore Mandaza said work is still ongoing at Mukodzongi Clinic to increase its capacity to provide health services.

“We are working with the MP to connect electricity at the clinic which is currently relying on solar power. We are also happy with the work done at Shopo Clinic, this will lessen the burden on health workers,” said Cde Mandaza.

Meanwhile, the constituency continues to witness development as a primary school has been constructed in Goredema, with works being spearheaded by the industrious villagers, the village development committee and Ward 10 Councillor, Cde Chabvepi Chinhema.

Villagers moulded 40 000 bricks and secured material for the construction of the first classroom block. Work is currently underway.

Said the legislator, Cde Njanji: “What you are doing here is a true testimony of President Mnangagwa’s mantra of ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’ I am happy to see that you are united in bringing development to your area.

“I will see to it that this project gets funding from the Constituency Development Fund.”