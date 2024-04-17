Government pulls out all stops for Uhuru celebrations

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Government has gone all out to cater for over 70 000 people that are expected to converge for the Independence Day celebrations in Murambinda, Manicaland Province.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing today, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the ministry had worked flat out to ensure seamless proceedings.

“The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will deploy LED screens, two at the Children’s Party and four at the main arena in order to cater for the expected overflow audience.

“The ministry has erected billboards carrying the Independence theme. The team from the ministry is raising awareness on the importance of Independence Day and profiling various milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will ensure security throughout the events,” said Dr Muswere.