President donates computers to Shamva school

President interacting with learners at Shamva Low-Density Village Primary School after officially opening two classroom blocks that were built using Devolution funds.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday gave a head-start to Shamva Low-Density Village (LDV) Primary School after he donated 40 computers and promised to ensure the school was electrified while a precast wall constructed.

The school was established in 2012 after parents teamed up with Chaminuka Rural District Council to build it to cater for those who were sending their children to schools in Bindura, which is about 30km from Shamva.

Chaminuka RDC later used devolution funds to build two by two classrooms blocks, and is now expected to increase the number of learners to about 650 and end hot seating.

The school covers Shamva town, the Annandale area in Ward 23, and areas of Chakonda.

It is presently a satellite school for Wadzanai Primary School.

School head Mr Isaiah Dhodho said the electricity and ICT gadgets promised by the President will boost the pass rate at the school.

He said for the past seven years, the school had been recording impressive Grade 7 results.

“We have been in pole position from 2015 to date. The lack of ICT gadgets is one of the factors which saw a decline in our pass rate,” he said. “Now that we have computers and electricity, we promise wonders.”

The School Development Committee chairperson Mr Ceasar Kufandiko said devolution funds had transformed the school, which was started from a bush.

“This school is now the pride of our district and parents are appreciating how devolution funds played a major role in its construction,” he said.

“If possible, we want to continue benefiting from devolution funds.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Monica Mavhunga, thanked the President for his support for the devolution agenda, which has transformed the province where schools and clinics have been constructed while clean water is also being provided.

“People in the province are thankful and Chaminuka RDC and other RDCs are appropriating devolution funds well and channelling the money towards projects which have high impact on the livelihoods of the people,” she said.

“This continuous support will improve standards of living of our people as we journey towards an upper middle income society by 2030.

“ We thank you for opening the Shamva Gold Mine which saw a huge number of our youths getting employment. The mine bought furniture for Shamva LDV Primary Schools and maintenance of the road leading to the school.

“This is what we expect from companies who come to work in this province. We want to revamp irrigation systems and safeguard against theft of transformers to enable farmers to utilise dam water.”

Shamva South legislator Cde Bramwell Bushu said the donation of computers to the school by President Mnangagwa uplifted the area.

“Now that the President gave computers and electricity to this school plus water and classroom furniture is available, we have been elevated,” he said.

“The President has upgraded Shamva and shown us a better and good way of doing things. We will implement the President’s standards and vision in all our schools in Shamva.”