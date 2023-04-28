President confers Muzenda with liberation hero status

George Maponga in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status on the late Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe general manager Cde Tongai Muzenda who passed away in a car crash on Wednesday night.

The late Cde Muzenda, was also a former Deputy Minister of Labour and Public Service and was a son to the late iconic Vice President and national hero Cde Simon Vengesayi Muzenda.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Gutu West constituency.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda dated 28 April, Zanu PF Secretary for Adminstration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed President Mnangagwa’s conferment of liberation hero status on Cde Muzenda.

“His Excellency,the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF,Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation hero status to the late Cde Tongai Muzenda who died on 26 April 2023 and will be buried at Chingito Farm ,Tariro Village,Gutu,”said Dr Mpofu in the letter.

“THE family can be contacted through our Masvingo Provincial Office.I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family.He is from Masvingo Province.”

Eulogies have been pouring in for the late Cde Muzenda with the majority describing the late Gutu West MP’s death as a huge loss to Masvingo Province and the nation at large.