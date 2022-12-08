Popular American gospel act Travis jets in today

Peter Tanyanyiwa

Arts Correspondent

Grammy-nominated American gospel artiste Travis Greene is set to arrive in Harare today for his maiden performance in Zimbabwe, where a number of local singers have been lined up to support him at the show. He is coming to Zimbabwe courtesy of Set-UP Events and will perform at the Celebration Centre on Saturday.

Greene joins a list of high-profile American artistes and celebrities who have either performed or visited the country of late.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Rudo Magwenzi of Set-Up Events said everything was in place for the concert titled ‘The Shift.’

“We are ready for Pastor Travis Greene, everything is in place for believers to have a great time in worship,” she said. “As a country, we are privileged and blessed to host a great international gospel artist like Pastor Greene and we promise those who will attend that they will have a memorable experience.”

Magwenzi expressed excitement about the local acts that will share the stage with Greene.

“We have managed to come up with a list of local acts who are not only experienced performers, but amazing worshippers who will complement each other well,” she said.

The solid line-up of supporting acts includes Minister Michael Mahendere, Takesure Zamar Ncube, Psalmist Herbert C, Joyful Praise Choir and Pastor Bonnie Deuschle.

The energetic Gospel Dj Unlocked will be the official DJ for the concert.

The event, which kicks off at 1300hrs, has been pegged at US$20 for a general access ticket, down from the initially announced US$30, VIPs will fork out US$100 with a special package for 10 people costing US$150.

Greene, who is professionally known as Travis Greene, was born on January 17, 1984 in Delaware, United States.

He is a popular American gospel singer, performer and Minister of God.

Greene is married to Dr Jackie Greene, a co-pastor and founder of Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina.

The renowned gospel minister first broke into the limelight after he unlocked his first album titled “The More” which was released in 2007 by GreeneLight Record.

Greene’s subsequent project dubbed “Stretching Out” landed him his first entry into Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart in 2010.

After his successful first two projects, he became an inspirational trailblazer whose passion for gospel music skyrocketed him to the peak of his career.

Albums like “The Hill” — 2015 and “Broken Records” — 2019 has earned him so much accolades and awards in the gospel music domain.