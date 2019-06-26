Politburo meets today

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The ZANU-PF Politburo will meet today at the party’s national headquarters.

Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.

The meeting, convened by Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu, starts at 10am.

A Central Committee meeting that was supposed to be held on Friday has been postponed until further notice.

Among other issues the Politburo is expected to deliberate on corruption issues raised by the Youth League which named ministers, individuals, private sector executives and senior party members allegedly involved in graft.

The Youth League on Monday demanded that the named individuals publicly clear their names.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the party was waiting for the Politburo to give a direction on the matter.

“As you are aware, we are meeting tomorrow (today) as the Politburo. I hope we are going to discuss some of the issues and I will give you the deliberations of the meeting,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Cde Pupurai Togarepi, who is the party’s secretary for Youth Affairs, said the youth are the vanguard of the party.

“Since the issue is now becoming a national issue, it needs to be discussed at the highest level of the party. I hope it will also be on the agenda at the Politburo meeting today,” said Cde Togarepi.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu, who was accused of corruption by the Youth League, said he was not at liberty to comment.

“I don’t know where it is coming from and what is their motive. I can’t comment on the accusations made by the Youth League for now,” said Cde Mpofu.