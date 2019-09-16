Police probe doctor’s ‘abduction’

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Reporter

Police are treating seriously a report that a leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) was abducted by three unidentified armed men from his home at the weekend.

According to reports Dr Peter Magombeyi, president of ZHDA was allegedly abducted by three men, days after receiving threats on his phone.

The incident allegedly occurred in Budiriro, where he stays.

Police has confirmed receiving the report, which it said was filed at 10.20am yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a report received from an informant that the Acting President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi, was last night abducted by three armed unidentified men in Budiriro, Harare,” said national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

He said police are appealing to members of the public with information to contact any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703 631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or Harare Operations telephone number 0242 748 836.

Asst Comm Nyathi, however, said while the police are seized with the matter, they have noted with concern that previously there were a number of alleged abductions ahead of the SADC Summit recently held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania raising fears that a third force could be behind the abductions.

“The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expedience and to sustain the human rights abuse narrative ahead of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police further notes the continued abuse of social media to propagate falsehoods including the unconfirmed reports of abductions with a view of tarnishing the image of the country and in the process compromise the security and safety of Zimbabweans.

“The above notwithstanding, the police assure members of the public that a team is investigating the report which has been made by a ZHDA representative.”