Zim player Kumbirai joins Sharks

GOING PLACES . . . Zimbabwean prop Michael Kumbirai has moved to the Sharks for the 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby season

JOHANNESBURG. — The Sharks have announced the signings of Cheetahs flank Henco Venter and Western Province Zimbabwean prop Michael Kumbirai for the 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby season.

The two players are the latest to join the Sharks, as the Durban franchise continues to boost its squad ahead of next season.

Promising tight head prop Kumbirai joins from Western Province. The 23-year-old has been part of the Province set up since moving from Pretoria in 2015 but struggled for consistent game time this year.

Venter starred for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup this year, playing an underrated role in helping them claim the trophy for the first time since 2016.

The nephew of late Springbok Ruben Kruger, Venter has spent his entire career in Bloemfontein, playing for Shimlas in the Varsity Cup and for the Cheetahs at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

The Sharks have already confirmed the signings of Stormers and Springbok No 8 Sikhubuzo Notshe as well as Lions players James Venter and Madosh Tambwe and Maties flyhalf Jordan Chait. — Supersport.com