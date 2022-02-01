Nurse aide nabbed with leopard skin

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A nurse aide at Siyakobvu Hospital in Kariba appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of possessing a leopard skin worth $2 308 400, which he was selling in Harare’s Central Business District.

Israel Negande (25) was arrested at Joina City in Harare before being taken to court charged with ‘unlawful possession of a leopard skin’.

Negande, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Nathaniel Chigoro, denied the charges when he appeared before Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.

He is expected to be back in court tomorrow for bail application.

Miss Anesu Matorofa appeared for the State.