New Deputy Minister sworn-in

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry new Deputy Minister Barbra Rwodzi was sworn in by President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi, who is Chirumanzu legislator, took her oath of office at a ceremony attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Permanent Secretary in her ministry Mr Munesu Munodawafa, other senior Government officials and her family.

Speaking after her swearing in, the deputy minister said she was committed to serving the Government and ready to be the servant of the people.

“I am ready to serve my Government and perform at the best of my ability,” she said.

“This is a very interesting ministry (Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality), so I am looking forward to working with my Minister (Mangaliso Ndlovu) and the Permanent Secretary to widen the opportunities in this industry and bring growth, particularly in the tourism sector.”

She said more focus should be on climate change.

“Climate change is so much of interest. Africa is affected more because it’s affecting countries that rely more on their natural resources and Zimbabwe is not an exception in that.

“We have been affected by cyclones, a number of them now,” she said.

The deputy minister emphasised the need to connect gender and climate, since more women were affected during the outbreak of disasters such as Cyclone Idai.

Before her appointment, Deputy Minister Rwodzi represented Zimbabwe in the Pan-African Parliament.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree and an honours degree in Business Studies. She is a successful businesswoman who owns a number of companies with interests in energy solutions, financial services, clothing and community development projects.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi is the chief executive officer of House of BarRue Knitwear, a successful business that exports handmade garments.