Nation condemns terrorist attacks in Russia

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE condemns the terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation that resulted in the death of 139 people at a concert in Moscow last Friday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava has said.

World leaders have denounced the deadly attacks by gunmen which also left hundreds injured.

“Zimbabwe condemns the terrorist attacks that happened in Moscow recently. I want to re-emphasise that Zimbabwe condemns such attacks unreservedly,” said Ambassador Shava during a post Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

The Minister said Zimbabwe would always stand with Russia and lauded an invitation to observe Russia’s general elections that was extended to Zimbabwe.

“I just want to say that Zimbabwe congratulated President Putin for winning the elections which they recently held in their country. We are grateful that they invited some Zimbabweans as observers of their elections.

“This broadens our appreciation of the observer mission, and our nationals who went to observe these elections came back impressed with how these elections were held,” said Ambassador Shava. Russia had always stood firm in support of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty in the face of an ever-present threat from Western powers.

In 2008, supported by China, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe which had been sponsored by the West.

Russia also supported Zimbabwe in a huge way in its fight against colonialism and has continued to be a dependable ally of Harare.