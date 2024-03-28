Walvis Bay dry port on road to full capacity

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

SENIOR Government officials have visited Zimbabwe’s Walvis Bay dry port in Namibia to ensure that it is operating at full throttle to facilitate regional trade and boost local industries.

The dry port was commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2019 as part of the Government’s drive to stimulate economic growth by expanding Zimbabwe’s access to international markets.

It was developed on land that was donated to the Government of Zimbabwe by the Namibian Government.

Zimbabwe’s Walvis Bay dry port provides a strategic gateway to the Atlantic Ocean and easier access to markets in North and South America, West Africa and Europe.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe this week led a delegation to Namibia to explore ways to increase trade through the Zimbabwe Dry port.

In an interview, Eng Makumbe said as a ministry they were looking at exploiting synergies that exist between the National Handling Services and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.

“The call to action on this dry port in Namibia was made by the President himself, His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa. So the dry port here in Walvis Bay is more than just about the economy of Zimbabwe, it is also about the good diplomatic relations that exist between the two countries, that is Zimbabwe and Namibia. So we are here to make sure that this dry port is equipped because we need to see more activity in this place.

“I led a delegation to this dry port comprising of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and also the National Handling Services, who are directly in charge to make sure that things start happening at the port. As a ministry, right now, we are looking at exploiting synergies that exist between the parastatals that are in Government.

“Airports Company of Zimbabwe is a parastatal that is under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and also National Handling Services is also a parastatal under the same ministry. So they are exploiting synergies that exist to make sure that they work together in equipping the dry port,” she said.

The delegation held several meetings in Namibia on the way forward and will also conduct other meetings in the country to make sure they operationalise the resolutions made.

Eng Makumbe said Air Zimbabwe was also going to be involved as they were looking at ways in which it can also airlift cargo from the dry port. The delegation also visited Botswana and Zambia dry ports as part of a bench marking exercise.